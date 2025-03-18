Nagpur violence: Curfew in several areas, 15 arrested, 12 police personnel injured

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur, following violence that erupted after a protest over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The unrest led to injuries among 12 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police. A senior official confirmed that 15 individuals have been arrested in relation to the violence.

Related Articles

The curfew affects regions under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar police stations.

The police have stated that the concerned DCP will decide on vehicular movement as needed during the curfew period.

Violence initially broke out in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park area in Mahal around 7.30 pm on Monday. Stones were thrown at police amid rumours that a holy book was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Further clashes occurred in the Hansapuri area between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm, where vehicles were set ablaze and properties vandalised.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have called for peace and harmony in response to the violence. Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal confirmed the imposition of section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prevent further disturbances. Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force have intensified their presence in sensitive areas to maintain order.

The unrest was reportedly triggered by a Bajrang Dal demonstration near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where rumours spread that a Quran had been burnt. Bajrang Dal denied these claims, stating they only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb. Videos of the protest circulated on social media, escalating tensions. In response, police used tear gas and cane charges to disperse the mobs.

