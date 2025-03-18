'Petrol bombs, trolley full of stones': Fadnavis says Nagpur violence was pre-planned, specific houses attacked

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that the violence in Nagpur was premeditated, with mobs specifically targeting houses and establishments in a patterned attack. Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis also linked the unrest to the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’, stating that the film, which depicts the life and brutal killing of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by Aurangzeb, had reignited emotions among people.

“After the movie, people’s emotions have been reignited. The anger against Aurangzeb is being exhibited in a big way,” Fadnavis said, addressing the Maharashtra Assembly.

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur after the violence broke out on Monday, with mobs vandalizing houses, vehicles, and shops. The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, confirmed that 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), were injured. One senior officer was even attacked with an axe.

‘Mob targeted specific houses, was pre-planned’

Fadnavis alleged that the attack followed a pattern, suggesting it was a pre-planned conspiracy rather than a spontaneous reaction. “The mob targeted specific houses and establishments. It appears to be premeditated,” he said, adding that a trolley full of stones was recovered from the area, indicating that people had collected them in advance for the violence. He assured that those responsible for attacking the police will not be spared and that the state government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure law and order is restored.

Deputy CM Shinde: ‘Conspiracy to target a specific community’

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde backed Fadnavis’ claims, alleging that the violence was orchestrated to target a specific community. “How does a mob of 2,000 to 5,000 people gather at 8 pm in the evening? Huge stones were hurled inside people’s residences. A hospital was ransacked, photos of deities were burnt inside the hospital. Petrol bombs were used, cars and motorbikes were torched. 100-150 bikes were suddenly parked in a specific area. Where did they come from? This means it was a pre-planned conspiracy,” Shinde said in the Assembly.

He further stated that the state will not tolerate any insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, making it clear that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

How the violence unfolded: A timeline of events

According to Fadnavis, the unrest began at 11:30 am on Monday, when activists from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Nagpur’s Mahal area, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. During the protest, they created a symbolic grave with hay and set it on fire.

Following this, a case was registered against the VHP and Bajrang Dal activists at the Ganesh Peth police station, invoking sections related to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

By evening, a rumor began circulating that the symbolic grave, which was set on fire, contained religious content. This triggered a reaction, with around 200-300 people gathering, raising slogans, and threatening violence. To control the situation, the police used mild force.

However, the situation escalated when another group of 200-300 masked individuals began stone-pelting in Hansapuri, attacking people with sharp weapons. At 7:30 pm, violence erupted in Bhaldarpura, where a mob of 80-100 people attacked the police, forcing them to use tear gas and mild force.

The mob set fire to two JCBs and a crane, escalating the situation further.

Fadnavis confirmed that at least 33 police personnel, including three DCPs, were injured in the attack. One of them was attacked with an axe, while five civilians were also injured, with one person currently in the ICU.

A trolley full of stones was recovered from the site, indicating that large-scale preparation had taken place before the violence. Multiple houses, vehicles, and shops were set on fire in a targeted manner, Fadnavis said.

BJP MLA: ‘Hindus were targeted, violence was planned’

Nagpur BJP MLA Pravin Datke, representing the violence-hit Nagpur Central constituency, alleged that the attacks were directed against Hindus. “This was a well-planned act where homes and shops of a particular community (Hindu) were targeted, while those belonging to Muslims were left untouched,” Datke claimed. He insisted that the violence was not a sudden outburst, arguing that if it were, both communities would have suffered equally. He expressed confidence that CM Fadnavis will ensure strict action, adding that the government is analyzing DVR and CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Police, state administration on high alert

Curfew has been imposed in areas under 11 police stations, and security has been heightened across Nagpur. Fadnavis confirmed that the Director General of Police (DGP) held a video conference with the Nagpur Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to discuss the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, three cases have been registered at the Ganesh Peth police station, and two more cases are being filed at the Tehsil police station in connection with the violence.

Fadnavis assured the Assembly that strong measures will be taken against those responsible for the violence. “There appears to be a pre-planned pattern. Action will certainly be taken, and whoever has attacked police personnel will not be spared. Normalcy is being restored,” he said.