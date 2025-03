Modi Cabinet 3.0: From Amit Shah, S Jaishankar to HD Kumaraswamy-- Check state-wise list of Cabinet ministers.

Narendra Modi on Sunday scripted history after he took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. Before Modi, this feat was achieved by the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 240 seats, 32 less than the 272 majority-mark.

A total of 71 ministers took oath along with Modi on Sunday. Of these, 30 are Cabinet Ministers, 5 are Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 are Ministers of State. Their portfolios will be announced soon.

Over a dozen MPs sworn-in were from southern states-- Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Total 10 parliamentarians inducted were from Uttar Pradesh and six from Maharashtra.

Here's a state-wise list of ministers, MoS in Modi Cabinet 3.0