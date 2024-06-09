Narendra Modi oath ceremony update: Maldives President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend swearing in of PM

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in New Delhi to attend Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony scheduled in the evening. Muizzu, along with other foreign leaders, will be attending the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Muizzu’s visit assumes significance in the light of recent strain in the bilateral ties between the two nations. Muizzu’s visit also follows the footsteps of his mentor and one of his predecessors, Abdullah Yameen, who came for Modi’s first oath-taking ceremony in May 2014.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Muizzu congratulated Modi on his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a post on social media platform X and voiced his desire to work with the PM-designate to advance the bilateral ties. “I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,” Muizzu wrote.

Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness top leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles. Maldives is also invited as part of India's ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

India-Maldives relations

Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, had asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country soon after coming to power in November 2023. Muizzu had defeated Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential election on the “India Out” pitch.

In February this year, the two countries had agreed that India would pull out all its 80-odd military personnel stationed in the Maldives between March 10 and May 10. This was completed by May 10.

On May 9, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer flew down to Delhi in the first high-level visit since Muizzu came to power and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In April, India approved the highest-ever export quotas for essential commodities — eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour and pulses, river sand and stone aggregates — to the island nation for 2024-25. The approved quantities are the highest since this arrangement came into effect in 1981.