'Narendra Modi used to say Ghar mein ghus kar marenge': Asaduddin Owaisi takes a jibe at BJP over Doda encounter

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, following the tragic deaths of four Army soldiers, including a Major, in a gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

“PM Modi used to say 'Ghar mein ghus kar marenge'. What is this then? This is a failure of the government. They are unable to control terrorism. Whatever has happened in Doda is very dangerous,” the Hyderabad MP told ANI.

Owaisi's criticism aligns with a growing chorus of Opposition voices condemning the BJP-led administration for its handling of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had earlier today expressed his dismay, saying, "These continuous terrorist attacks reflect the deteriorating condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP's wrong policies."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too echoed these sentiments, calling for a "careful recalibration in security strategy" to address the ongoing threats in the Union territory.

The recent encounter in Doda, which resulted in the deaths of four Army soldiers, including a Major, occurred just a week after a similar terrorist ambush in the remote Machedi forest belt of Kathua district in Jammu. The latter incident claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured several others.