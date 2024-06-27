'This does not scare me': Unknown miscreants vandalize Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence with black ink

In a bold and brazen attack, unknown miscreants vandalized the Delhi residence of Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), with black ink. This incident marks yet another instance in a series of attacks on Owaisi's property, highlighting concerns over the safety and security of public representatives in the capital.

Related Articles

Owaisi took to Twitter to express his frustration and outrage over the repeated targeting of his residence. In his tweet, he mentioned his conversation with Delhi Police officials, who, purportedly, had expressed helplessness in preventing such incidents from occurring right under their noses. He directly called out Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose office Delhi police comes, and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, questioning whether the safety of Members of Parliament can be guaranteed.

In his tweet, Owaisi stated: "Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalized my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not."

He further addressed the perpetrators directly: "To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones."

Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… pic.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

This attack is not an isolated incident. Owaisi's Delhi residence has been targeted multiple times, raising serious questions about the efficacy of security measures for public figures in the capital. The frequent attacks on his property have drawn criticism from various quarters, with calls for stricter security protocols and accountability from law enforcement agencies.

The AIMIM leader is known for his outspoken and often controversial views, making him a polarizing figure in Indian politics. His vocal stance on various issues, including minority rights and secularism, has often put him at odds with right-wing groups and individuals.

Owaisi recently took the oath of office in the new 18th Lok Sabha, where he stirred controversy by concluding his speech with "Jai Palestine" instead of the customary "Jai Hind." This unconventional sign-off has sparked debates and further polarized opinions about his political stance and priorities.



