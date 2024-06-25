'Owaisi should be permanently barred': AIMIM chief gets blasted for saying 'Jai Palestine' in Lok Sabha

AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday stoked a massive controversy by hailing Palestine. Owaisi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad, took oath as a member on Tuesday. He concludes his oath with the words, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".

Palestine, mostly Muslim-dominated, is a territory in Israel. In October last year, Israel launched an all-out attack on Hamas - a militant force that controls the Palestinian enclave Gaza - following a deadliest attack on the Jewish nation.

Owaisi's comment irked many, who wondered whether this slogan was even allowed inside the Lok Sabha.

Sumiran Komarraju, in charge of Telangana BJP's social media, blasted Owaisi and said he should be permanently barred from contesting elections.

"It is shameful that @asadowaisi chants 'Jai Palestine' after taking the oath as an MP from Hyderabad. He enjoys the freedom and democratic rights provided by India but advocates for other nations. This individual should be permanently barred from contesting elections," he said in a tweet.

Nandini, another social media user, said that Owaisi's slogan was "shameful and disgusting", and hoped action against him by the Lok Sabha.

Rohit Choudhary, another user, said Owaisi must be booked under the law. He said the AIMIM chief has the guts to say 'Jai Palestine' but forgets the 2-year-old child killed by terrorists in Jammu's Reasi. "No words for Reasi. Shame on you Owaisi."

Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the House would have to check the rules if the slogan was appropriate. "We do not have any enmity with Palestine or any other country. While taking the oath is it proper for any member to raise the slogan praising another country...We will have to check the rules if it is appropriate."