'National Conference and Rahul Baba say...': Amit Shah criticises Congress-NC over Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah harshly critiqued the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance during a public meeting on Thursday in Chenani, asserting that neither they nor their political legacies could restore Article 370 to the union territory.

Shah accused the Congress and NC of being complicit in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming their policies have perpetuated terrorism in the region.

Shah emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections, stating, "You will all vote not just for Chenani but make a decision for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. After independence, for the first time, an election is being held here without Article 370 or a separate flag. National Conference and Rahul Baba say that we will bring back Article 370, but I want to tell them that neither you nor the three generations of yours will be able to bring back Article 370."

In his address, Shah targeted the region's prominent political families, including the Gandhis, Muftis, and Abdullahs, accusing them of nepotism and contributing to a culture of corruption. “These three families have given tickets only to their own people and created a political environment that led to terrorism in the region,” he stated. He contrasted this with the BJP's achievements, noting, “While they have made only 87 MLAs, we have appointed over 30,000 Panch, Sarpanch, and Tehsil Panchayats.”

Shah also remarked on the broader implications of the elections, asserting, "The world is closely watching the Jammu and Kashmir elections, where two vastly different visions are at play. On one hand, the NC, Congress, and PDP have been involved in perpetuating terrorism for around 40 years, while on the other hand, the BJP is committed to eradicating it entirely."

In his remarks regarding the accountability of local politicians, Shah specifically called out former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, questioning his absence during critical events in the region's turbulent history.

“Where was Farooq Abdullah at the time of these tragedies? He was vacationing in London and riding expensive motorcycles,” Shah claimed.

The public meeting comes on the heels of the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, which saw over 57 percent voter turnout reported by the Election Commission as of 11:30 PM on September 25.

The final phase of the assembly polls is scheduled for October 1, with results expected to be announced on October 8.

