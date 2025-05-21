National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed ₹142 cr in proceeds of crime, ED makes big claim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi enjoyed around ₹142 crore in proceeds of crime, India Today reported.

The central agency told the court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against the Gandhis and others in the National Herald case.

The judge also told the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the case to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose complaint the central agency has lodged the present case.

The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014.

