National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed ₹142 cr in proceeds of crime, ED makes big claim

The central agency told the court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against the Gandhis and others in the National Herald case. 

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 21, 2025 11:42 AM IST
National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed ₹142 cr in proceeds of crime, ED makes big claimNational Herald case: The judge also told the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the case to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi enjoyed around ₹142 crore in proceeds of crime, India Today reported.

The judge also told the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the case to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose complaint the central agency has lodged the present case. 

The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014.

(This is a breaking story. Check this space for more. With India Today, PTI inputs)

Published on: May 21, 2025 11:43 AM IST
