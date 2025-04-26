National security first: MIB directs media to avoid live coverage of defence activities post Pahalgam terror attack

In a move underscoring the growing sensitivity around national security, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a stern advisory to all media channels, digital platforms and social media users. The directive, dated April 26, 2025, emphasizes strict compliance with existing regulations and warns against live coverage of defence operations and security force movements.

The advisory, signed by Deputy Director Kshitij Aggarwal, reminds all stakeholders that in the interest of national security, real-time reporting, dissemination of visuals and source-based updates on defence activities must be avoided. It notes that "premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel."

Drawing lessons from past incidents like the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Kandahar hijacking, the Ministry highlighted how unrestricted media coverage had previously compromised national interests.

The advisory reiterated that media, digital platforms, and individuals bear not only a legal but also a moral responsibility to ensure that coverage does not jeopardize ongoing operations or the security of the forces.

It also references Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which clearly prohibits the live telecast of anti-terrorist operations. Under this rule, coverage must be limited to "periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes."

Violations of this directive will invite action under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the Ministry warned, urging all channels to restrict live telecasts and ensure their reporting serves the national interest.

The communication has also been shared with self-regulatory bodies of TV channels, associations of electronic media, and the Broadcast Seva Portal, ensuring widespread dissemination of the directive.

"This issues with the approval of competent authority in the Ministry," the advisory concludes, calling for continued vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility from all stakeholders.

The Pahalgam attack, attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, resulted in the death of 26 tourists in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, known as 'mini Switzerland.' This incident has further strained the already tense relations between India and Pakistan.