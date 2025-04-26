After deadly Pahalgam attack, J&K forces demolish homes of five active LeT terrorists

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have demolished the houses of five active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists suspected of involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

The crackdown began on Friday when security forces destroyed the residence of Adil Hussain Thoker, also known as Adil Gojri, in Bijbehara using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Officials said Adil had travelled legally to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah land border in 2018, where he received training before infiltrating back into Jammu and Kashmir last year. He is believed to have played a key role in planning and executing the Pahalgam attack.

Advertisement

In Tral, a bulldozer was used to raze the house of another accused, Asif Sheikh. Authorities also demolished the residence of Adil Sheikh of Monghama, Tral, who is similarly suspected of involvement in the attack.

A double-storey house belonging to Ahsan Ahmad Sheikh, an active Lashkar member from Murran in Pulwama who joined the outfit in June 2023, was destroyed using IEDs. In Shopian’s Chotipora area, forces blasted the house of Shahid Ahmed, who joined Lashkar two years ago.

In a similar operation in Kulgam, the residence of Zakir Ganie in Quimoh, who became a Lashkar cadre in 2023, was blown up. In total, five houses linked to active LeT terrorists have been demolished as part of the coordinated response to the attack.

Advertisement

On April 22, a group of five to six terrorists opened fire on tourists gathered at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, an area known as 'mini Switzerland' for its picturesque landscape. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the carnage.

Eyewitnesses said terrorists emerged from pine forests and fired at tourists picnicking, riding ponies, or eating at local stalls. Among the victims were two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, and two local residents.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."