Pahalgam attack: Sourav Ganguly urges India to boycott Pakistan even in ICC tournaments

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has called for a complete break in cricketing ties with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Speaking to reporters, Ganguly said India should stop playing Pakistan not just in bilateral series but also in ICC and Asian tournaments.

"100 per cent, India should do this (break ties with Pakistan). Strict action should be taken. It has turned out to be a joke that such things are happening every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated," Ganguly said.

The former BCCI president stressed that terror attacks on Indian soil have become disturbingly frequent and must not be normalised.

The latest attack saw five to six terrorists open fire on tourists at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows, killing 26 people and injuring many more. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also condemned the incident. Speaking to Sports Tak, he reiterated that India does not engage in bilateral cricket with Pakistan due to the government’s policy. "We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government's stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC events, we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware of whatever is happening," Shukla said.

India has already refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, and it is playing all its matches in Dubai instead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Bihar, delivered a strong message after the attack. "Today from the soil of Bihar I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," Modi said, switching briefly to English.

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve," he added in Madhubani. Modi also thanked global leaders who stood in solidarity with India after the tragedy.