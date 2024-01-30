Navy warship INS Sumitra rescues 19 Pakistani nationals from fishing vessel hijacked by Somalian pirates

Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued a hijacked fishing vessel, Al Naemi, carrying 19 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates approximately 800 miles off Kochi's coast. This significant operation followed another rescue mission within 24 hours, where the Indian Navy saved an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Iman, from Somali pirates.

The pirates had boarded the vessel and taken the crew as hostages. After the pirates were coerced to release the officials, the fishing vessel was sanitised and released for further transit.

The warship acted in keeping with the established standard operating procedures (SOPs) to coerce the pirates to ensure safe release of all the 19 crew members along with the boat. The rescue operation took place at approximately 850 Nm West of Kochi in the Southern Arabian Sea, according to a statement from the Indian Navy.

"INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked Fishing Vessels along with 36 crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 Nm West of Kochi, and prevented misuse of these Fishing Vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels," the Indian Navy statement read.

The vessel had 17 crew members onboard. These anti-piracy operations took place along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy's Marine Commandos participated in the operations, ensuring the crew's safe rescue.

Defence officials stated that Indian navy warships are deployed across the Indian Ocean region to ensure safety and security. On January 18, INS Vishakhapatnam, currently on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, promptly acknowledged a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy after a drone attack on January 17.

The hijackings off Somalia have raised concerns about a potential revival of Indian Ocean raids by pirates, in addition to a separate surge of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

There are fears that pirates might exploit the security gap as international naval forces have been diverted from the Gulf of Aden into the Red Sea. The first successful case of Somali piracy since 2017 was recorded in December.

(With ANI inputs)