Nayab Singh Saini chosen as legislative party leader, set to take oath as Haryana CM

BJP's Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of the legislative party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Saini is set to take chief minister for the second time on Thursday (October 17)

After being chosen as leader of the Haryana BJP Legislative Party, Saini said, "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047."

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were the central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and NDA partners will attend the oath-taking function on Thursday in Panchkula. Opposition leaders of various parties, "progressive farmers", 'Lakhpati Didis' and people from various social organisations have also been invited.

Valmiki Jayanti also falls on October 17, the day when the new government will be sworn-in. The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.



