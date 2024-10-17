Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM today; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari other top BJP leaders to attend

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday in a mega ceremony. The ceremony will be attended by the who's who of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Related Articles

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar along with chief ministers and their deputies from BJP-ruled states will also be present at the occasion. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy.

Saini will take oath as chief minister for the second time in Haryana, where the BJP has formed the government for the third time in a row. Nayab Singh Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the CM in March this year, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Saini was unanimously elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana. Following this, he met Governor Dattatreya and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Massive security arrangements have been made in the wake of the swearing-in ceremony in Panchkula. Around 50,000 people are likely to attend the event and a total of 14 LED screens will be installed at the event venue so people could witness the function.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats.

The 54-year-old, who is the BJP's OBC face in Haryana, won the Ladwa seat. Saini won the seat by a margin of 16,054 votes against Congress' Mewa Singh and Independent candidate Vikramjeet Singh Cheema.

In a departure from tradition, the BJP had declared that Saini would remain chief minister if the party returned to power in Haryana after the assembly polls.

After Nayab Singh Saini's oath-taking ceremony, PM Modi will chair a meeting of the NDA leaders and representatives at Panchkula's Hotel Lalit from 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm. Almost all 20 CMs of the NDA and their deputiews will take part in the conclave.

Some attendees include BJP president JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Riu. CMs of Maharashtra, Bihar, Sikkim, and Meghalaya will also be present.

The agenda includes national development issues and subjects like the observance of Samvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of the attempt to murder democracy.