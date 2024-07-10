NDA vs INDIA again as by-elections commence in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states

The polls for by-elections in 13 assembly constituencies spanning seven states kicked off at 7 am on Wednesday. Following the Lok Sabha polls, this significant electoral event stands important in shaping the destinies of several hoping to get into power.

The constituencies under polls are Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.

These by-elections have been necessitated due to vacancies arising from the demise or resignations of the incumbent representatives.

As of 11 am, the voter turnout stands at:

West Bengal

- Bagda - 22.63%

- Raiganj - 25.98%

- Maniktala - 21.89%

- Ranaghat Dakshin - 26.32%

Uttarakhand

- Badrinath - 21.20%

- Manglaur - 22.63%

Punjab

- Jalandhar West - 23.40%

Bihar

- Rupauli - 18.48%

Himachal Pradesh

- Hamirpur - 31.81%

- Nalagarh - 34.63%

- Dehra - 31.61%

Madhya Pradesh

- Amarwara - 36.81%

Tamil Nadu

- Vikravandi - 29.97%

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party has put Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as its contender for the elections.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann is actively backing Mohinder Bhagat, the AAP candidate from Jalandhar West.

In a significant turn of events in West Bengal, three out of the four seats previously secured by the BJP in 2021 remain vacant as members have switched allegiance to the Trinamool Congress. Former BJP representatives Krishna Kalyani and Mukut Mani Adhikhari are set to contest under the TMC banner in Raiganj and Ranaghat Dakshin.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK has opted to abstain from participating in the polls in Vikravandi, citing apprehensions regarding the fairness of the electoral procedures.