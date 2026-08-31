Nearly 1 in 3 Delhi voters left out as draft electoral roll drops 47.7 lakh names from 1.45 crore

Delhi has 1,45,10,299 registered electors, of whom around 97.5 lakh are included in the draft roll. These are voters whose enumeration forms were received and digitised during the house-to-house SIR exercise, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17.

The remaining 47.7 lakh voters have been classified as "uncollectable" under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) categories and have therefore not been included in the draft roll.

A poll official said Delhi’s large floating population could be one reason behind the high number of deletions.

"Delhi being the national capital, has a large number of floating population which could be the reason for high number of deletions," the official said.

Don't Miss: Semicon 2.0 notified: ₹1.27 lakh crore scheme widens India’s chip ambitions

Advertisement

The deletion figure is also among the highest in absolute numbers compared with other states and Union Territories where the revision has been undertaken.

Voters who do not find their names in the draft roll can still apply for inclusion. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said such voters can file claims through Form 6, along with supporting documents, by September 30.

The Election Commission will examine the claims and objections after they are filed. The notice and disposal process will continue until October 29.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

Must Read: Centre fast-tracks HMT revival plan; ₹2,000 crore package under consideration

The digitisation of enumeration forms also varied widely across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Rohini in northwest Delhi recorded the highest rate at 83.43 per cent, while Tughlakabad in southeast Delhi had the lowest at 52.15 per cent.

Advertisement

The SIR was carried out through house-to-house enumeration to prepare a revised electoral roll. Those whose enumeration forms were not received during the exercise can now seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.

Voters can check whether their names are included in the draft electoral roll through the Election Commission’s voter services portal.

(With inputs from PTI)