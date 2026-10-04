'Need 40 jets yearly to stem decline': Air Chief Marshal highlights fighter shortage hurting IAF

The warning comes as the IAF’s active fighter squadron strength has slipped to 29, significantly below the authorised target of 42. The operational strain is set to intensify further toward the end of the decade, with three MiG-29 and six Jaguar squadrons scheduled for phased retirement.

Addressing the core reasons for the bottleneck, Air Chief Marshal Singh flagged ongoing delivery schedule slips, particularly regarding the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A.

State-run defense major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) currently holds around 30 ready airframes, but supply chain issues — specifically delays in receiving F404 engines from US-based GE Aerospace — have stalled deliveries. Further hurdles include resolving radar-to-missile integration and completing mandatory software validation.

To stem the shortfall, the IAF expects a combined induction pipeline. HAL plans to step up production to 20 LCA Mk1A jets annually, while the proposed Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) procurement scheme could add 12 jets per year if contract negotiations are finalised. An additional acquisition of 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft could contribute another six jets annually.

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The Air Chief also expressed concern over regional security developments, citing reports of Pakistan seeking China’s J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter. While assuring that the IAF possesses the necessary operational integration to counter immediate threats, he stressed that India must expedite its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

He indicated that if the AMCA development timeline experiences further slip-ups, the IAF will have to explore external foreign fifth-generation fighter options, referencing Russia’s offer of the Su-57 platform.

"We have less numbers, but we are not weak," Air Chief Marshal Singh said, emphasising that while the air force remains fully capable of carrying out its assigned tasks, fast-tracking production remains critical to long-term national security.

While extending "full support" to India’s indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh cautioned that lingering delays could push the force to evaluate alternative options.

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Addressing procurement timelines, he said that the long-awaited contract for 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), centered on France's Rafale, is targeted for finalisation within the current financial year. The Air Chief said that Russia has formally presented its Su-57 stealth platform to India, though no decision has been taken on the offer.

Singh also said that reports of Pakistan acquiring fifth-generation Chinese fighters and sending pilots to China for specialised training as a "cause for worry".

Outlining the vision for modernising air capabilities, he emphasised that the IAF must transition into an "AI-augmented force". However, he dismissed the idea of establishing an independent drone wing, clarifying that unmanned platforms and loitering munitions should be treated as an evolutionary upgrade and integrated directly into existing combat structures.