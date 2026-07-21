Need an LPG connection fast? BPCL's new Bharatgas Lite ZIP promises instant setup, quick delivery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) launched Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG offering that combines instant new-connection services with express delivery, the company said in a statement on X.

Aimed at "today's fast-paced lifestyles", the product was unveiled by BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna, in the presence of Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen. The service has been introduced first in Mumbai, with plans for a rapid nationwide roll-out.

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BPCL has launched Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG offering designed to deliver a faster, smarter and more convenient customer experience. The product was launched by Shri Sanjay Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL in the presence of Shri Subhankar Sen, Director… pic.twitter.com/maYQM821o5 — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) July 18, 2026

Premium composite cylinder features

BPCL said Bharatgas Lite ZIP is built around its Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder, which offers easier handling, a corrosion-free body, a visible gas-level indicator and added safety features alongside a modern design. Bharatgas Lite ZIP is designed to give customers a seamless, premium LPG experience with the convenience of instant connections and fast delivery.

Express roll-out plan

The company announced the service will be expanded to 100 additional cities across 24 states by August 15, 2026, taking the premium features to more households nationally. The company is scaling Bharatgas Lite ZIP quickly to meet the needs of urban consumers who prioritise speed, safety and convenience.

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Competitive quick-commerce push

BPCL’s launch follows a recent tie-up between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and quick-commerce platform Swiggy Instamart, which began on-demand LPG delivery in Bengaluru. That partnership introduced HP Navya, a 10‑kg composite cylinder, alongside the existing 5‑kg metal cylinder and allowed customers without existing LPG connections to place orders, opening the market to students, working professionals and smaller households without a formal connection.

Instamart’s move into LPG builds on our expansion beyond groceries into everyday essential services, Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said in a statement when the tie-up was announced. HPCL Director-Marketing Amit Garg described the collaboration as an effort to make LPG more accessible to a "Naya Bharat" through fast, digitally enabled channels.

ALSO READ: Will 10-Kg LPG cylinders make cooking gas easier for consumers?

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Market implications



With the Bharatgas Lite ZIP launch, all three major state-run oil marketing companies now have composite-cylinder or fast-delivery LPG offerings either in market or pilot phase, intensifying competition in the premium and quick-commerce-linked LPG segment. BPCL said the new offering will leverage its distributor network and digital platforms to manage instant connections and express fulfilment.