NEET paper leak 2024: UP MLA Bedi Ram linked to eight paper leak scandals, Opposition seeks his resignation

NEET Paper leak: Bedi Ram, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh, has been involved in several other paper leak scandals. His name recently surfaced in the NEET leak case. Bedi Ram is facing charges in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh for leaking exam papers for recruitment in the police and Railways. As per his affidavit, eight of the nine cases registered against him are related to paper leaks.

A video has gone viral on social media where Ram reportedly admitted to leaking papers and taking money for recruitment for government jobs in different states.

In the video, Ram, who is the MLA from Jakhaniya assembly seat in UP's Ghazipur district, reportedly spoke about his connections with paper leak incideents in many states. He reportedly said that he does not take petty cases (for jobs) and accepts only big cases involving a large number of people.

In 2009, the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur registered an FIR against Bedi Ram in the Railway recruitment paper leak case. He was also arrested in connection with alleged leak of papers of Railway recruitment examination in 2014 and sent to jail. The matter is currently pending in the court.

The Special Task Force (STF) in Bhopal has also registered two FIRs against him in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak case.

In 2006, Bedi Ram was slapped with the Gangster Act for leaking the question paper for recruitment in Railways. Two years later, another case was registered in Gomti Nagar.

In 2010, an FIR was registered against Bedi Ram in Madiahu, Jaunpur, for leaking the police recruitment exam paper. Another case was registered in 2014.

On Thursday, the Opposition parties demanded action against the MLA and alleged that Ram had good connections with the ruling party in UP.

The Congress said that Bedi Ram had served a jail term in a paper leak case before becoming an MLA. The Congress said if the video is true, then the involvement of the BJP government in the paper leak cannot be ruled out as SBSP was an NDA ally.

On the other hand, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said Bedi Ram should be arrested immediately for the paper leak.

"Do we need any more proof of the moral degradation of the leaders patronised by the BJP, who play with the future of children. Such parents who have voted for the BJP are not only regretting it today but are also vowing never to vote for the BJP in the future. Shameful, arrest him immediately," said Yadav.