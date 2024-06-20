NEET paper leak: 'Tejashwi's aide had booked a room for mastermind Sikandar,' claims Bihar Deputy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday claimed that Tejashwi Yadav's PS Pritam had booked a room for NEET paper leak mastermind Sikandar Yadavendu. Sinha said that on May 1, Tejashwi's PS Pritam Kumar called RCD employee Pradeep to book a room in a government guest house for Sikandar.

The Bihar Police has so far arrested 13 persons, including four examinees and their family members, in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the NEET-UG held on May 5.

During the probe, it was found that a room was booked in the guest house for one of the candidates. The room was booked in the name of Sikandar but there was also a mention of 'Mantri Ji'.

Today, Sinha claimed that this 'Mantri Ji' was Tejashwi Yadav. During the press conference, Pradeep told the press that he had received a call from Pritam to book a room in the guest house in the name of Sikandar.

The booking register showed the name of one candidate Anurag Yadav, who is the nephew of Sikanadar. And the next of Anurag Yadav, there was a mention of 'Mantri Ji'.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if the CBI inquires Pritam Kumar and Tejashwi, it will be clear who is behind the paper leak. He also said that in Bihar, not only the ministers who are in power but even the former ministers are called "mantri ji".

Sinha said Pritam got the booking done by calling them 'Mantri Ji'. He also claimed that the relationship between Pritam and Sikandar Yadav was getting established.

Anurag Yadav, one of the candidates arrested in connection with the result irregularities, has admitted that the leaked question paper provided to him matched the actual exam question paper. Anurag Yadav is the relative of Sikandar Yadavendu.

Anurag, in his confession statement, said Sikandar told him all arrangements for the exam had been done. Yadav said he was provided with the leaked question paper of the NEET exam, along with the answers. When he sat for the exam and was provided the actual question paper, it matched with the one his uncle provided, the student claimed in the letter.

Yadavendu is currently employed at Bihar's Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad).

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said that Tejashwi's PA Pritam is a relative of Sikandar Yadvendu. He claimed that there was a recommendation to remove Yadvandu from the Danapur Town Council but Tejashwi Yadav, when he was minister, favoured him and stayed that recommendation.

Patna, Bihar: JDU leader Neeraj Kumar questions RJD leader Tesjaswi Yadav over his connection with NEET irregularities suspect pic.twitter.com/y4k7MMBNRH — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2024



Tejashwi served as Deputy Chief Minister from August 2022 to January 2024. He also held other key portfolios such as Health & family welfare, Road Construction, Housing & Urban Development, and Rural works.

India Today has also accessed a confessional note by Yadavendu, and some documents, revealing the alleged involvement of a 'Mantri Ji', who allegedly recommended the stay of Yadav, his mother and other accomplices at a government bungalow in Patna.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry has sought a report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit regarding the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exam in Patna, officials told news agency PTI.