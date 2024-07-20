NEET-UG Paper Leak case: CBI nabs ‘mastermind’, 2 MBBS students who guised as ‘solvers’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested the "mastermind" behind the NEET-UG paper leak and two MBBS students who acted as solvers, PTI reported quoting officials as saying.

The two "solvers" arrested in the paper leak case are Kumar Manglam Bishnoi and Deepender Kumar, both students from Bharatpur Medical College.

Technical surveillance has verified that Kumar Manglam Bishnoi and Deepender Kumar were in Hazaribagh on the exam day, according to ANI sources. According to a PTI report, the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, Shashi Kumar Paswan, also known as Paasu, is a B.Tech graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur.

This comes after the CBI’s recent arrest of four MBBS students from AIIMS Patna concerning the paper leak case.

A s per the sources quoted by police, the four MBBS students were believed to have been hired by Sanjeev Mukhiya’s gang, the alleged mastermind behind the paper leak, to solve the exam papers.

Earlier this week, the agency also arrested Pankaj Kumar, also known as Aditya, a 2017 civil engineering graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, who is accused of stealing the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh.