NEET UG paper leak row: CBI detains chairman of Jay Jalaram Schools in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating alleged malpractice in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 at Jay Jalaram School in Godhra’s Parvadi village, Gujarat. On Saturday, they arrested Dixit Patel, the Chairman of Jay Jalaram Schools.

On Sunday, the CBI sought to remand Dixit Patel from the Panchmahal district court. However, the court denied the request, stating that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Special CBI Court. Consequently, the CBI will now approach the Special CBI Court in Ahmedabad.

The CBI arrested Dixit Patel late on Saturday. This came just hours after the Panchmahal district court granted a four-day remand for four other accused—Tushar Bhatt, Purshottam Sharma, Vibhor Anand, and Arif Vora. They were initially arrested by the Godhra Taluka police station following an FIR lodged on May 8 by the District Education Officer of Panchmahal.

The CBI recorded the statement of Dixit Patel, Chairman of Jay Jalaram Schools, on June 27. The CBI visited the two centers run by the trust, one in Parvadi in Godhra and another in Padal (Thermal) in Kheda district.

Officials in Panchmahal stated that the CBI arrested Dixit Patel late on Saturday night and completed his medical check-up at Godhra civil hospital. The CBI, which is questioning four accused at the Godhra circuit house, suspects Patel of being involved in the malpractice and having contact with the other accused. Patel is the sixth person arrested in the NEET-UG malpractice case at the Godhra Centre. The CBI has not sought custody of the fifth arrested accused, Parshuram Roy, an immigration agent and owner of Roy Overseas.

On Thursday, the CBI recorded statements from at least six local students in Gujarat who had approached the accused for malpractice in the NEET exam. The CBI also took statements from the school owner, Dixit Patel, and other staff members at the school's Godhra and Padal locations in Kheda district.

On Wednesday, a special CBI team visited two private schools to investigate the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. This exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a nationwide entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programs.

The team visited Jay Jalaram School in Parvadi village, Godhra, and another school in Padal, Kheda district, approximately 115 kilometers from Godhra. Both schools, which served as NEET-UG exam centers, are owned by Dixit Patel.