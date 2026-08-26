Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians among 384 missing in Rasuwa; rescue operations underway

Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa area: Nepal Tourism Board pic.twitter.com/TTZgt4ZSHv — ANI (@ANI) — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

The board clarified that the list is preliminary and that efforts are underway to verify the whereabouts and safety of those listed.

READ THIS: Nepal flash floods: Trishuli Bazaar hit by torrents as villages, roads and bridges are damaged. Watch video

Flash flood sweeps through Rasuwa

The flash flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 9 am local time, with the water reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet. The sudden rise in water caused extensive destruction in the Timure and Syafrubesi areas, washing away vehicles, goods, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Advertisement

The disaster has also affected Nepal’s key trade route with Tibet, with infrastructure around Rasuwagadhi, an important border crossing, damaged in the flooding. According to officials, several settlements along the river have been affected, while hydropower and other infrastructure projects have also suffered damage.

Rescue operations underway

The Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations in Rasuwa and neighbouring areas. The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster-response teams to reach affected locations and assist those stranded.

The Nepal Army said, “The work of collecting details of the damage is underway.”

DON'T MISS: Nepal flash flood kills 8, sweeps away villages, hits hydropower projects, 9 personnel missing: What we know so far

Advertisement

Nepal Police spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Abinarayan Kafle also described the scale of the disaster, saying, "We do not exactly know the extent of damage, but the flood is big, and it could have damaged many settlements."

Kafle added, “We have alerted people who are staying near the riverside to relocate... and deployed all our resources.”

ALSO READ: Bihar on alert after Nepal flash flood, officials told to monitor Gandak and Kosi rivers closely

Tourism board urges caution

The Nepal Tourism Board is coordinating with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies to establish the whereabouts of the missing travellers. The preliminary nature of the list means that the missing status of those named is still being verified.

The latest figures come as rescue teams continue to assess the extent of the devastation and search for people who may have been stranded or cut off by the floodwaters. The situation remains fluid, with authorities continuing search-and-rescue operations across the affected areas.