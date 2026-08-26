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Jio Financial’s ‘full-stack’ strategy: From payments to loans, investments and insurance

Jio Financial’s ‘full-stack’ strategy: From payments to loans, investments and insurance

JIOFIN241.00(0.88%)

Jio Financial Services is building a full-stack financial ecosystem spanning lending, payments, investments and insurance, with JioFinance at the centre of its customer engagement strategy. The company aims to use its digital reach, AI capabilities and global partnerships to deepen engagement and expand its presence across financial services.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 5:58 PM IST
Jio Financial’s ‘full-stack’ strategy: From payments to loans, investments and insuranceJFS is positioning itself beyond a single-product fintech, with a strategy designed to address customers’ financial needs across their entire lifecycle.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia said the company is building an integrated financial ecosystem spanning lending, payments, investments and insurance, using its JioFinance platform, large user base and global partnerships to deepen customer engagement across financial services.

JFS is positioning itself beyond a single-product fintech, with a strategy designed to address customers’ financial needs across their entire lifecycle. At the company’s Annual General Meeting, Sethia said, “At JFS we have created a full-stack financial ecosystem, catering to the diverse needs of our customers, across the entire lifecycle.”

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The company’s strategy combines proprietary financial products with marketplace aggregation and an AI-native interface designed to offer personalised solutions to customers.

Sethia said the strategy is built around a “virtuous flywheel”, where “high-frequency engagement in our transaction and banking layers feeds directly into our lending, investment, and protection products.”

Lending and payments create the engagement layer

Jio Credit is at the centre of the lending business. Its Gross AUM crossed ₹30,000 crore in Q1 FY27, representing 163% year-on-year growth, while quarterly disbursements rose 173% to ₹11,252 crore. The company also has a JV agreement with Bank of America, under which the US bank will invest up to ₹18,268 crore for as much as a 49.9% stake in Jio Credit.

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On the payments side, Jio Payments Bank is being positioned as a high-frequency customer engagement layer. The bank reported an operational turnaround in Q1 FY27, with total income rising 7.7 times year-on-year to ₹83 crore and deposits increasing 72% to ₹617 crore. Its Business Correspondent network expanded to more than 527,000 touchpoints.

Jio Payment Solutions is also expanding its merchant ecosystem, with Q1 FY27 Total Payment Value reaching ₹19,208 crore, up 2.5 times year-on-year.

Investments and insurance

The investment business adds another major layer. JioBlackRock Asset Management’s AUM crossed ₹21,000 crore as of July 2026, just over a year after commencing operations. JFS is also expanding into wealth management and securities broking, with its wealth platform leveraging BlackRock’s Aladdin technology.

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Insurance completes the protection side of the ecosystem. JFS’s reinsurance JV with Allianz commenced operations in March 2026, while a general insurance JV is awaiting regulatory and statutory approvals. Its insurance broking business facilitated ₹238 crore in premiums in Q1 FY27.

At the centre

The company’s digital strategy ties these businesses together through JioFinance, which has evolved into what JFS calls a “neural agentic marketplace”. The platform combines JFS products with curated third-party offerings and uses AI and ML models to provide personalised financial solutions.

JFS’s digital properties have crossed 25 million unique users, with average monthly active users reaching approximately 9 million in Q1 FY27. The company is also preparing a personal CFO feature that will provide recommendations based on a proprietary financial fitness score.

Sethia said JFS’s approach is ultimately about combining its own distribution with global expertise. “While our partners bring in core operational expertise, Jio Financial Services contributes with its brand recall, expansive omni-channel distribution network and high-frequency engagement through the JioFinance app.”

The company’s stated ambition is therefore not simply to offer more financial products, but to make payments and banking the entry points into a broader ecosystem of borrowing, investing and protection.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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