All about Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Gen Z's top choice for Nepal PM after KP Oli's exit

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as the leading choice of Gen Z to lead the country's transitional government after the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. She was chosen after over 5,000 youngsters joined a virtual meeting to debate the country's next Prime Minister.

While Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah was previously viewed as the favourite, participants said that he did not respond to repeated attempts to contact him. "Since he did not take our calls, the discussion shifted to other names. The most support has gone to Sushila Karki," a Gen Z representative was quoted as saying by Nepali media.

Karki was initially approached with the proposal and reportedly set a high bar—asking for at least 1,000 written signatures to demonstrate public support. Sources now reveal she has far surpassed that, gathering over 2,500 signatures.

While Karki stands out as the front-runner, the virtual meeting also spotlighted other notable names, including Kulman Ghising, head of the Nepal Electricity Authority, youth leader Sagar Dhakal, and Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang.

Adding a twist to the race, popular YouTuber Random Nepali attracted significant backing but declared he would only throw his hat in the ring if no other candidate accepted the role.

The road ahead remains long. Should Karki accept the offer, experts say her next steps would involve meeting Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and seeking approval from President Ram Chandra Poudel.

Meanwhile, Gen Z participants are actively voting for Nepal’s future leadership on Discord, with 23 hours left. At present, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki leads the poll, holding the largest share of votes.

About Chief Justice Sushila Karki

Before joining the judiciary, Sushila Karki worked as a teacher and built a reputation as a fearless, competent, and incorruptible figure.

She was part of the 2006 Constitutional Drafting Committee and was appointed as an ad-hoc Supreme Court justice in 2009, becoming permanent in 2010. In July 2016, Karki made history as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice.

She was appointed by the then-President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council led by Oli.

She served as the acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal from April 13, 2016 to July 10, 2016 and then as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court until June 7, 2017.

Some of her notable cases include Om Bhakta Rana v. CIAA/Government of Nepal (Sudan Peacekeeping Mission Corruption), Office of Nepal Trust v. Prerana Rajya Laxmi Rana (Property of former Royal Princess), Prithivi Bahadur Pandey v. Kathmandu District Court (Corruption in the printing of polymer bank notes in Australia), Kathmandu Nijgarh Fast Track Case, and Surrogacy Case.

Besides this, she has published two books -- Nyaya (autobiographical book) and Kara (a novel set in Biratnagar Jail where Karki was kept during the Panchayat regime).