'Never ever going to Turkey and...': Musician Vishal Mishra's firm stance as Pakistan uses Turkish drones to target India

Renowned musician Vishal Mishra on Friday announced that he will never ever visit Turkey and Azerbaijan. "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!" Mishra declared, amid growing calls from Indian citizens and public figures to boycott both countries as they have backed Pakistan.

Mishra's comments came on the day India confirmed that Pakistan had used Turkish-made drones to target 36 locations across India on Thursday. The attacks, which included the use of drones and missiles, targeted both civilian and military infrastructure, further intensifying the conflict between the two nations.

In response to Turkey's support for Pakistan, Prashant Thakur, an author and tax advisor, urged Indians to avoid Turkey for travel, stating, "No Indians should visit tourism economy. #BoycottTurkey for travel." The backlash against Turkey has gained traction, especially after their foreign ministry condemned India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan ! No leisure no concerts ! Mark My Words ! Never !! — Vishal Mishra (@VishalMMishra) May 9, 2025

Suresh Nakhua, a digital marketing consultant, also voiced his discontent, drawing attention to how India destroyed Turkish drones used in the attack. He added, “Turkey builds, Pakistan fires, BHARAT breaks it. We sent aid to Turkey after the 2023 earthquake. They arm our enemies. Their cargo landed in Karachi. Indian lives are more valuable than some trip to Turkey.”

In light of the escalating conflict, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti joined the call for caution, urging Indian travellers to limit or defer travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan unless absolutely necessary. "Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary," Pitti said in a statement.

The boycott movement was also echoed in the travel sector, with Goa Villas, a prominent provider of luxury holiday rentals, announcing it would no longer offer services to Turkish nationals. In a post on X, the company cited Turkey’s “non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan,” stating, "We stand firmly with our nation."

This wave of criticism comes after both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly extended support to Pakistan, particularly following India's precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned India's actions, calling them provocative and risking an all-out war. Reports also say that since the tension began, two Turkish cargo planes have landed in Pakistan.