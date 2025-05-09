On 8 May, between 8 pm and 11.30 pm, Pakistan carried out raids with 500 small unmanned drones in 24 cities of Jammu Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in India. According to army sources.

The Indian Army and Air Force thwarted the May 8 drone strike by Pakistan with their anti-missile systems including L 70, ZU 23, Schilka and Akash.

Advertisement

The Indian Army and IAF responded effectively to this drone attack by Pakistan in a timely manner and shot down 50 drones while making 20 soft kills.

The motive behind sending mostly unarmed drones by Pakistan could be to spread terror among the people. Along with this, it could be to gather information about the military bases of the Indian Army.

The MEA in a briefing on May 9 said that Pakistan used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to target 36 locations in India on May 8 night but failed in its attempt.

Addressing the media, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, “On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control.”

Advertisement

“Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations. The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones...” she added.