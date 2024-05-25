'Never thought brands would...': boAt co-founder Aman Gupta lauds 'Ghar Wapsi' of companies in India

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of popular audio accessories brand boAt, has chimed in on the growing trend of companies returning their manufacturing base to India. Gupta enthusiastically endorsed this shift, calling it a "Ghar Wapsi" (Hindi for homecoming).

This comes amidst a wave of companies, both domestic and international, re-evaluating their manufacturing strategies and increasingly looking towards India as a viable option. Factors like rising production costs in China, geopolitical tensions, and a renewed focus on self-reliance have all contributed to this trend.

"Absolutely, there should be more push towards local manufacturing," Gupta said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"Never thought companies and brands like us would ever want to manufacture in India," he added.

Gupta also said that several Indian startups that were previously registered abroad are now making its base in India. "It's good to see this 'Ghar Wapsi' happening for many things," he said, crediting the government for supporting this transition. "Startups need help from the government to grow. That happened in the past, and I hope it continues."

Gupta also urged for further improvements in the ease of doing business in India. "The government should guide us on taking our brands global," he said. "We've achieved 'Make in India,' now it's time to make for the world, and we need the government's help with this."

Reflecting on broader economic goals, Gupta wondered how India will achieve its vision of becoming a "Developed India" by 2047 and who the right leader for this journey will be. He discussed the evolving startup revolution and the progress of the "Make in India" initiative, which were key issues influencing his voting decisions.