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New Agnipath framework applies solely to current Agniveers in service: Report

New Agnipath framework applies solely to current Agniveers in service: Report

Under the new arrangement, the remaining 75% will serve two more years as Agniveers and will then be absorbed as regular soldiers. The scheme will undergo periodic reviews and refinements to keep pace with the military's needs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 1:20 PM IST
New Agnipath framework applies solely to current Agniveers in service: ReportA four-year review of the performance of Agniveers highlighted their skills, motivation, physical fitness and technological capabilities, prompting the government to revisit the terms of their service.

The new Agnipath framework announced on Wednesday will apply exclusively to existing Agniveers, with further changes expected for recruits inducted into the three services after December 31, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Unveiled by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on November 4 and cleared by the Cabinet, the revamped scheme will apply solely to the 300,000 Agniveers currently in service, with its provisions to be reviewed before being extended to future batches.

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The next batch of Agniveers, set to begin training early next year, will complete its four-year tenure in 2031. This reboot was announced by CDS General NS Raja Subramani weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch after four years of service, retaining only the 25% selected on merit for another 15 years under the scheme's earlier provisions.

Under the new arrangement, the remaining 75% will serve two more years as Agniveers and will then be absorbed as regular soldiers. The scheme will undergo periodic reviews and refinements to keep pace with the military's needs, according to a second official, as reported by Hindustan Times.

By extending their service and subsequently opening up a military career for these Agniveers, the government has effectively rolled back the contentious scheme that was first announced in June 2022 and immediately sparked protests.

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These changes also put under pressure the two defining features of the scheme — short-term service intended to maintain a youthful military profile, and checking a burgeoning wages and pension bill.

The CDS earlier said the introduction of the additional two-year engagement period followed a deliberate, reasoned and elaborate evaluation and feedback process, fundamentally aiming to align Agniveers' aspirations with organisational efficiency. The three services were satisfied with the performance of Agniveers across roles.

The armed forces have addressed seniority concerns arising from the different timelines for permanent induction: 75% of Agniveers will be retained only after two years of additional service under the revised arrangement, while the remaining 25% of their batch will become permanent right away.

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"Their seniority is protected. On becoming regular, the 75% will be placed immediately after their own batchmates who joined the regular cadre after four years. They will therefore not become junior to any subsequent batch," an official told the Hindustan Times.

A four-year review of the performance of Agniveers highlighted their skills, motivation, physical fitness and technological capabilities, prompting the government to revisit the terms of their service, Subramani said.

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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 1:20 PM IST
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