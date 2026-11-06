Uno Minda: Axis Securities raises target price, retains 'Buy' stance post Q2 earnings

Axis Securities has raised its target price on Uno Minda Ltd to Rs 1,525 per share from Rs 1,360 earlier, while maintaining its 'Buy' rating on the stock after the auto component maker delivered a strong performance in the September quarter of FY27. The brokerage sees an upside potential of 14% from its reference market price of Rs 1,335 as of November 5, 2026.
The brokerage said the company's Q2 FY27 revenue, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) exceeded its estimates by 12.4%, 14.7% and 12.9%, respectively. It raised its FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates by 9.7% and 10.9%, while Ebitda estimates were increased by 8.7% and 10%. Its PAT estimates were also revised upwards by 11.1% for FY27 and 15% for FY28.