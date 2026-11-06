Dhanteras 2026: Best time to buy gold, silver, cars and utensils today; check city-wise shubh muhurat

Dhanteras 2026: When does the shopping muhurat begin?

According to the Panchang timings cited for New Delhi, Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:31 AM on November 6 and ends at 10:48 AM on November 7.

The broader auspicious period for purchasing gold and silver begins around 10:30 AM on Friday. Some Panchang calculations extend the favourable buying window until the morning of November 7.

However, specific Choghadiya periods are considered particularly favourable for purchases.

Best time to buy gold and silver today

For shoppers in New Delhi, the following Choghadiya timings are considered auspicious on November 6:

- Morning: 10:30 AM to 10:43 AM

- Shubha Choghadiya: 12:05 PM to 1:27 PM

- Chara Choghadiya: 4:11 PM to 5:33 PM

- Labh Choghadiya: 8:49 PM to 10:27 PM

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These periods are traditionally associated with favourable activities, including purchasing jewellery, silver coins and household valuables.

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Dhanteras 2026: City-wise auspicious timings

The evening Lakshmi-Kuber Puja windows, which many households also consider favourable for shopping, differ across cities.

City Auspicious timing New Delhi 6:02 PM – 7:57 PM Mumbai 6:35 PM – 8:35 PM Noida 6:01 PM – 7:57 PM Gurugram 6:03 PM – 7:59 PM Kolkata 5:28 PM – 7:26 PM Bengaluru 6:25 PM – 8:20 PM Chennai 6:14 PM – 8:10 PM Hyderabad 6:15 PM – 8:13 PM Advertisement Pune 6:32 PM – 8:31 PM Ahmedabad 6:30 PM – 8:28 PM Jaipur 6:11 PM – 8:07 PM Chandigarh 6:00 PM – 7:54 PM Lucknow 5:50 PM – 7:47 PM Patna 5:36 PM – 7:33 PM Kanpur 5:53 PM – 7:50 PM

Best muhurat to buy cars, bikes and utensils

Those planning to purchase or take delivery of cars and two-wheelers can consider the Shubha Choghadiya between 12:05 PM and 1:27 PM or Chara Choghadiya between 4:11 PM and 5:33 PM in New Delhi.

For silver coins, utensils and other household purchases, the evening Labh Choghadiya between 8:49 PM and 10:27 PM is another favourable period.

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What should shoppers remember?

While Dhanteras is traditionally associated with auspicious purchases, buyers should compare prices, making charges and product quality before spending.

Gold buyers should check BIS hallmarking, while vehicle purchasers should review insurance and registration costs.

Importantly, Panchang calculations vary by location and source. Shoppers should verify their city's muhurat before finalising purchases.

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