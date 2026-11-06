Tata Steel Q2 earnings preview: Revenue pegged at Rs 64,152 crore, stock trading flat

Tata Steel shares were trading on a flat note on Friday, a day ahead of the September quarter earnings of the metal major. Brokerage Nuvama terms Tata Steel stock among its top picks. It says that standalone adjusted EBITDA/tonne is likely to fall by Rs 1,600 QoQ to Rs 16,594 owing to decrease in blended steel realisation/tonne (down Rs 600/tonne QoQ), increase in coking coal cost by $10/tonne QoQ and higher other expenses.
Sales volume is likely to increase by 15% QoQ to 5.97 mt. Tata Steel Europe EBITDA/t to report positive EBITDA from loss in Q1FY27 ($7/tonne versus -$17/tonne in Q1FY27) driven by higher prices and lower cost in Netherlands, partly offset by higher losses in the UK. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA to increase by 11% QoQ to Rs 10400 crore. "We factor in Netherlands EBITDA/t of $60 (Q1: $3/t) while UK EBITDA/t loss of $176 (Q1 loss of USD75/t)," said Nuvama.