New Delhi, Jangpura, GK: Congress dented AAP's chances in 12 key seats; List here

Congress may not have won a single seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, but its presence played a decisive role in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) defeat in at least 12 constituencies. The BJP’s victory margin in these seats is smaller than the number of votes secured by Congress, turning it into a spoiler for AAP.

The New Delhi constituency, which witnessed a high-voltage contest, saw AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal losing to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes. Notably, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit polled 4,568 votes in this seat — more than the BJP’s winning margin, which tipped the scales in Verma’s favor. Similar patterns were seen in Jangpura, Greater Kailash, and Chhatarpur, where Congress votes exceeded the BJP’s winning margin, significantly denting AAP’s chances.

In Jangpura, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost to BJP's Tarvinder Marwah, while health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj suffered a setback in Greater Kailash.

The following seats illustrate how Congress’s vote share played a spoiler for AAP

New Delhi: BJP victory margin – 4,089 votes | Congress votes – 4,568

Chhatarpur: BJP victory margin – 6,239 votes | Congress votes – 6,601

Jangpura: BJP victory margin – 675 votes | Congress votes – 7,350

Badli: BJP victory margin – 10,661 votes | Congress votes – 31,130

In Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar, and Rajendra Nagar, the same trend emerged, further underlining Congress’s role in tilting the electoral outcome in the BJP’s favor. The result has sparked conversations about Congress’s renewed relevance as a factor in Delhi’s political landscape, even though it has struggled to secure a victory in the last three assembly elections.

The BJP’s return to power after 27 years with 48 seats marks a dramatic political shift in Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP’s reduced tally of 22 seats and Kejriwal’s personal loss in New Delhi have raised questions about the party’s future in the capital. Congress’s performance, though not reflected in seat wins, may give it a strategic opening as it repositions itself in the state’s political space.