New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal loses prized seat

New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: The New Delhi assembly constituency, designated as constituency number 40, witnessed a high-octane contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

Kejriwal is seeking a reelection from the seat from which he won for the first time in 2013. In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal surprised everybody by defeating the former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit on this seat. Dikshit was widely popular among the voters because she led massive infrastructure projects including flyovers, roads, and improved public transport.

Dikshit, however, was on a sticky wicket following the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case and also over the Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam as well as rising electricity bills. Banking on this sentiment, Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rose on the promise of clean governance and lower electricity bills.

Moreover, Kejriwal won the 2015 and 2020 polls without much fight but this time, pollsters believe that Kejriwal does not have it easy.

Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have faced allegations of corruption in the liquor policy case, leading to arrests and subsequent bail. This has been leveraged by both the BJP and the Congress to challenge the AAP's anti-graft stance. The AAP, on the other hand, has highlighted its welfare schemes.

Even though the welfare initiatives by the AAP have received substantial support from the voters, they are concerned about the corruption allegations against the party's leaders.

Voting for the 70 assembly seats took place in a single phase on February 5.

Follow the latest updates on New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 here:

ARVIND KEJRIWAL LOSES, PARVESH SINGH WINS

In the biggest blow to AAP yet, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has lost his prized seat. BJP's Parvesh Singh has won from the seat.

Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat

Kejriwal trails after 9 rounds

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal trails with a vote margin of 1,170 after nine rounds out of 13. Parvesh Singh leads with a vote count from 19,267.

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit on the party's performance

"As of now it seems that they (BJP) will form the govt... We raised the issues but I think people thought that we are not going to form the govt - we accept the decision of the people," said Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate, and son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal trails

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal trails from the New Delhi seat again, albeit with a small margin as per ECI. According to the poll body Parvesh Singh is leading with a slight margin of 225 votes.

Arvind Kejriwal leads with 386 in New Delhi seat, Parvesh Singh trails

WHAT THE LEADS LOOK LIKE AT 10:45 AM

BJP: 40, AAP: 30

Arvind Kejriwal leads by 254 votes in New Delhi seat, as per ECI website

Arvind Kejriwal trails by 74 votes

As per the ECI, Arvind Kejriwal is trailing by 74 votes in the New Delhi seat. BJP leader Parvesh Singh is leading with 2,272, while Kejriwal has 2,198 votes so far.

BJP leading in Delhi at 9:30 am:

BJP leads in Delhi

AAP leads in 2 seats, BJP 6 in early trends: ECI

BJP leads in 6, AAP in 2 in early trends

Arvind Kejriwal trailing from New Delhi seat in the early trends

ACB action against Kejriwal

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) issued a legal notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, seeking details and evidence regarding his allegations that the BJP attempted to bribe his party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results. The notice specifically refers to a social media post by Kejriwal, accusing the BJP of offering bribes to 16 AAP candidates to switch sides. It asked Kejriwal to confirm whether the post was made by him and to provide detailed information on the alleged poaching attempts. The ACB also sought the names of the candidates, the phone numbers of those who contacted them and any supporting evidence for these claims.