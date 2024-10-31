'New model of urban naxals...': PM Modi warns of forces trying to destabilise India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, cautioned against forces allegedly working to destabilise India. He said these forces, within and outside the country, aim to divide India along caste lines and create global negativity around the nation.

The Prime Minister also discussed a "new model of urban Naxals," warning that such groups are attempting to undermine national unity, and urged citizens to identify and counter this threat.

"Some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world. They are trying to divide the country on caste lines and are against a developed India," said the Prime Minister.

He urged the people of the country to identify this nexus of "urban Naxals" which he said is trying to break the country. "As Naxalism is ending in jungles, a new model of urban Naxals is raising its head. Today urban Naxals target even those who say that you will remain safe if you remain united. We have to identify urban Naxals and unmask them," he said

Modi's remarks came on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day, established in 2014 to honor Sardar Patel's efforts in unifying India. He emphasised Patel's legacy, noting that while skeptics doubted India’s unification, Patel succeeded. The PM reaffirmed initiatives like ‘one nation, one civil code’ and ‘one nation, one election,’ emphasising their role in national strengthening.

The Prime Minister added that recent government efforts have significantly weakened traditional Naxalism, now “counting its last breaths.”

