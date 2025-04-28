New NCERT textbooks ditch Mughals, Delhi Sultanate; add 'sacred geography', Maha Kumbh 

The Mughals and Delhi Sultanate have vanished from the new Class 7 NCERT textbooks, replaced by chapters on ancient Indian dynasties, "sacred geography," and references to government initiatives like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

Released this week, the revamped books align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the 2023 National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), both aimed at embedding Indian traditions, philosophies, and local contexts into school education.

Previously, NCERT had trimmed sections on the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate during its syllabus rationalisation drive in 2022-23, cutting detailed accounts of the Tughlaqs, Khaljis, Mamluks, Lodis, and a two-page table on Mughal emperors. The new Social Science textbook, however, goes a step further — removing all references to these dynasties altogether.

Titled "Exploring Society: India and Beyond," the book introduces new chapters spotlighting ancient Indian dynasties like the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas and Satavahanas, with an emphasis on "Indian ethos."

A chapter titled "How the Land Becomes Sacred" explores pilgrimages across religions — Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism — highlighting networks of sacred sites like the 12 jyotirlingas, the char dham yatra, and the Shakti pithas. Revered natural sites like river confluences, mountains, and forests are also detailed. The chapter features a quote from Jawaharlal Nehru describing India as a land of pilgrimages, stretching from Badrinath and Amarnath to Kanyakumari.

The textbook presents the varna-jati system as initially a stabilizing social structure that became rigid under British colonial rule, leading to inequalities.

The Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj earlier this year is mentioned, celebrating the participation of around 660 million people — though there is no reference to the stampede that resulted in 30 deaths.

Government programs like Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Atal Tunnel project also find mention in the curriculum.

In a chapter on the Constitution of India, students learn about a time when flying the national flag at home was restricted. "This changed in 2004 when a citizen felt it was his right to express pride in his country and challenged the rule in court. The Supreme Court agreed, saying that flying the flag is part of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. We can now fly the tricolour with pride, keeping in mind that it should never be dishonoured," the chapter states.

Meanwhile, the new English textbook "Poorvi" features 15 literary pieces, nine of which are by Indian writers or focus on Indian characters and settings, including works by Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Ruskin Bond. The earlier textbook "Honeycomb" had 17 pieces, with only four by Indian writers.

The textbook overhaul has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who allege "saffronisation" of education. Last year, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, however, defended the move, saying "teaching about riots can make young children negative citizens."

(With inputs from PTI)