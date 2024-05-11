'Next is Yogi Adityanath...': Kejriwal claims BJP will change the Chief Minister in UP if they win this election

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that if BJP emerges victorious in the next Uttar Pradesh elections, Yogi Adityanath will no longer continue as the Chief Minister of the state. The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that the change in the Chief Ministerial post would occur within two months of their election victory.

"Political careers of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, Raman Singh have been finished. Next is Yogi Adityanath. If they (BJP) win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months," Arvind Kejriwal claimed adding that the Prime Minister has started a "one nation, one leader" mission.

He further said PM Modi has left no stone unturned to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by putting its top leaders in jail.

"PM Modi sent four top leaders of our party to jail and thought the party will not survive. No party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years. This is clear dictatorship," he said.

Before his speech, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita and the Chief Minister of Punjab, prayed at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. Later, upon leaving Tihar jail, he thanked Lord Hanuman and asked for support from the nation's 140 crore people in his battle against dictatorship.

In a jab at PM Modi, the Delhi CM remarked that all the thieves are in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting the Prime Minister learn from him on fighting corruption.

"The Prime Minister is saying that he is fighting corruption but all the thieves are in his party. I want to say to PM Modi that If you want to fight corruption then learn from Kejriwal. After the formation of the government in Delhi, I myself dismissed one of my ministers and sent him to jail. In Punjab, we sent a minister to jail. You include all the thieves in your party and send Kejriwal to jail, this is not a fight against corruption," he added.

The AAP leader plans to conduct two roadshows in the south and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.