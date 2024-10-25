NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty for Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, who has been charge-sheeted in two cases registered in 2022.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year. He is also named in the ongoing investigations related to activities involving a political party in Mumbai, stated ANI.

The NIA has intensified its efforts to capture Anmol Bishnoi, calling on the public to assist by providing any information regarding his whereabouts. Anmol Bishnoi is associated with several criminal activities and is regarded as an influential individual within these circles.

Authorities assert that capturing Anmol Bishnoi could offer vital insights into the extensive networks engaged in unlawful operations throughout the region. The NIA's move is part of its continuous strategy to dismantle organized crime and related activities.

This development follows the NIA's significant operation nearly nine months ago, during which it seized illegal arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash across several states. The crackdown targeted conspiracies and activities linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate, among others. In January, NIA teams conducted raids at 32 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh. The searches resulted in the confiscation of two pistols, magazines, ammunition, and cash totalling Rs 4.60 lakh, alongside various documents and digital devices.

The January raids were connected to terror activities orchestrated by the BKI, a banned terrorist organisation, and networks of terrorist-gangsters operating within the country. These activities involve the smuggling and acquisition of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and IEDs, across borders, utilised by members of terror groups and organized crime syndicates for bombings, targeted killings, extortion, and funding terrorism across different regions.