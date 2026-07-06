Nirav Modi's extradition soon? European court rejects final legal challenge

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s extradition to India now appears imminent after he reportedly lost his final legal challenge before the European Court of Human Rights, removing the last remaining hurdle in the long-running case.

The European Court did not grant Nirav Modi relief, leaving him with no further legal avenues to contest his extradition. Modi approached the European Court of Human Rights in April 2026 after exhausting all appeal options in the UK courts.

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With the legal process now effectively concluded, sources told News18 that the UK government has begun the administrative procedures required to transfer him to Indian authorities. Diplomatic sources added that his extradition could take place at any time. Modi has been lodged in HMP Wandsworth in London since March 2019.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are pursuing his extradition in connection with the alleged multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud and a related money laundering case. The reported rejection by the European Court of Human Rights comes after Modi exhausted his appeal options in the UK, bringing the extradition process closer to completion.

Modi filed a plea before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in April 2026 after exhausting all legal options in the UK. The move followed a UK decision to hand over documents to India for his immediate extradition.

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The application was filed after the UK High Court refused him permission to challenge the extradition, ruling that assurances given by India regarding prison conditions and treatment were adequate. Earlier in March, the High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division in London, had rejected Modi’s petition to reopen proceedings against the extradition order.

Diplomatic sources stated that the process of handing him over by UK authorities has begun, and Modi's extradition to India could take place at any time.