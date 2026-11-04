Nirmala Sitharaman releases ₹250 commemorative coin on Muthuswami Dikshitar's 250th birth anniversary. Who was he?

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During the event, Sitharaman highlighted Dikshitar’s contribution to Indian classical music and the country’s cultural heritage. She also interacted with students and schoolchildren, explaining the traditions of Carnatic music, the distinctive features of musical instruments and the composer’s lasting influence on Indian music.

The finance minister also spoke about Dikshitar’s veena, his association with Kashi and his stay in Varanasi, where he composed several works dedicated to temples and Hindu deities.

Emphasising the importance of preserving cultural traditions, Sitharaman said children should be introduced to India’s rich heritage from an early age to help them understand their cultural identity.

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She noted that children today spend considerable time on mobile phones, adding that participation in cultural programmes offers them a different experience and helps them appreciate music, literature, languages and other art forms.

Before the ceremony, Sitharaman paid floral tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of BHU.

The programme featured Carnatic music performances celebrating Dikshitar’s legacy. Renowned vocalist Dr Sumitra Vasudev presented a musical tribute, followed by a veena recital by Ramana Balachandhran, accompanied by Ganapatiraman on the mridangam and L Ramakrishnan on the violin.

BHU Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi and IIT-BHU Director Professor Amit Patra also highlighted the significance of the occasion and Dikshitar’s contribution to Indian classical music.

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Who was Muthuswami Dikshitar?

Muthuswami Dikshitar, along with Tyagaraja and Syama Sastri, forms the revered Trinity of Carnatic music. His compositions, predominantly in Sanskrit, are known for their devotional themes, philosophical depth and intricate musical structures.

Dikshitar is believed to have composed around 450-500 works, many of which remain an integral part of Carnatic music concerts. His compositions reflect India's spiritual traditions and classical musical heritage.

According to Utkarsh Srivastava of IIT-BHU's public relations department, the commemorative coin was available for purchase through the government mint at Rs 6,985. The mint's website listed 238 pieces in stock on Tuesday evening.