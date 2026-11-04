Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Diwali gift tax trap: ₹50,000 from one friend and ₹40,000 from another — how much tax will you pay?

Diwali gift tax trap: ₹50,000 from one friend and ₹40,000 from another — how much tax will you pay?

Receiving cash gifts from multiple friends this Diwali? The ₹50,000 tax-free limit applies to the total amount received during the tax year, not separately to each person. If the combined gifts exceed this threshold, the entire amount may become taxable.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:35 AM IST
Diwali gift tax trap: ₹50,000 from one friend and ₹40,000 from another — how much tax will you pay?Tax experts advise keeping gift receipts, transfer proofs, and relationship documentation — especially for high-value gifts.

Diwali is traditionally associated with exchanging gifts, cash envelopes and festive bonuses. However, receiving money from friends, colleagues or neighbours could lead to an unexpected income-tax liability. Many taxpayers assume they can receive up to ₹50,000 tax-free from each person. Under India's income-tax rules, that assumption could prove costly.

Advertisement

According to CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana, the ₹50,000 exemption threshold applies to the aggregate value of qualifying monetary gifts received during a tax year, irrespective of the number of people giving them.

"Under Section 92(2)(m) of the Income-tax Act (ITA), 2025 (corresponding to Section 56(2)(x) of the ITA 1961), an individual can receive cash gifts from friends, colleagues, neighbours or other non-relatives up to an aggregate value of Rs. 50,000 in a tax year without attracting tax," Surana explained.

However, the tax implications change significantly once the combined amount crosses ₹50,000.

"If the total value of such gifts exceeds Rs. 50,000, the entire amount received becomes taxable, and not merely the excess over Rs. 50,000," he said.

Advertisement

₹50,000 from one friend, ₹40,000 from another: What happens?

Consider an individual who receives ₹50,000 from one friend and ₹40,000 from another during Diwali.

The total cash gifts received amount to ₹90,000. Since the combined value exceeds the permissible ₹50,000 threshold, the entire ₹90,000 becomes taxable under the head "Income from Other Sources".

The recipient cannot claim a ₹50,000 deduction and pay tax only on the remaining ₹40,000.

MUST READ: Diwali 2026: Received cash gifts above ₹50,000? You may have to pay tax on the entire amount

The ₹90,000 is added to the individual's total taxable income, and the additional tax depends on their applicable income-tax slab and other circumstances.

How much tax will you pay on ₹90,000?

Advertisement

Assuming the entire ₹90,000 is taxed at the same marginal rate, the illustrative liability would be:

Marginal tax rate

Tax on ₹90,000

Including 4% cess

5%

₹4,500

₹4,680

10%

₹9,000

₹9,360

20%

₹18,000

₹18,720

30%

₹27,000

₹28,080

These are illustrative calculations. Actual additional tax depends on total income, the chosen tax regime, applicable slab boundaries, rebates and surcharge, if any.

Are gifts from family members also taxable?

Surana clarified that gifts received from specified relatives are generally exempt from income tax, regardless of their value.

"Gifts received from specified relatives are fully exempt from tax irrespective of their value," he said.

ALSO READ: Gold jewellery gets costlier this Diwali: Hallmarking charges jump 67% — what buyers must know

Specified relatives include spouses, parents, siblings, grandparents, children and certain other family relationships recognised under the law.

For instance, receiving ₹2 lakh from a parent would ordinarily not attract gift taxation. However, receiving the same amount from a friend could make the entire amount taxable.

What about gifts received throughout the year?

Another important distinction is that the ₹50,000 limit is not restricted to Diwali.

Advertisement

Cash gifts received on birthdays, anniversaries, festivals and other occasions during the same tax year must be aggregated when determining whether the threshold has been breached.

For example, someone receiving ₹30,000 on their birthday and another ₹25,000 during Diwali from non-relatives would have aggregate gifts of ₹55,000. The entire ₹55,000 could become taxable.

DO READ: Gold bars, coins attract ₹81,890 crore in India despite 40% demand crash; how does China compare?

Can large cash gifts attract penalties?

Surana also highlighted a separate restriction on receiving ₹2 lakh or more in physical cash under specified circumstances.

Such transactions may attract a penalty equal to the amount received, even where the underlying gift qualifies for an income-tax exemption, subject to statutory exceptions.

He advised taxpayers to use banking channels for high-value gifts.

The key takeaway is that the ₹50,000 threshold is an annual aggregate limit, not a per-person exemption. Keeping records of gifts received throughout the year can help taxpayers determine their liability and avoid surprises when filing their income-tax returns.

IF YOU MISSED: Indians spend ₹2.42 lakh crore on gold despite 29% crash in demand: What's driving the paradox?

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more