Diwali gift tax trap: ₹50,000 from one friend and ₹40,000 from another — how much tax will you pay?

"Under Section 92(2)(m) of the Income-tax Act (ITA), 2025 (corresponding to Section 56(2)(x) of the ITA 1961), an individual can receive cash gifts from friends, colleagues, neighbours or other non-relatives up to an aggregate value of Rs. 50,000 in a tax year without attracting tax," Surana explained.

However, the tax implications change significantly once the combined amount crosses ₹50,000.

"If the total value of such gifts exceeds Rs. 50,000, the entire amount received becomes taxable, and not merely the excess over Rs. 50,000," he said.

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₹50,000 from one friend, ₹40,000 from another: What happens?

Consider an individual who receives ₹50,000 from one friend and ₹40,000 from another during Diwali.

The total cash gifts received amount to ₹90,000. Since the combined value exceeds the permissible ₹50,000 threshold, the entire ₹90,000 becomes taxable under the head "Income from Other Sources".

The recipient cannot claim a ₹50,000 deduction and pay tax only on the remaining ₹40,000.

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The ₹90,000 is added to the individual's total taxable income, and the additional tax depends on their applicable income-tax slab and other circumstances.

How much tax will you pay on ₹90,000?

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Assuming the entire ₹90,000 is taxed at the same marginal rate, the illustrative liability would be:

Marginal tax rate Tax on ₹90,000 Including 4% cess 5% ₹4,500 ₹4,680 10% ₹9,000 ₹9,360 20% ₹18,000 ₹18,720 30% ₹27,000 ₹28,080

These are illustrative calculations. Actual additional tax depends on total income, the chosen tax regime, applicable slab boundaries, rebates and surcharge, if any.

Are gifts from family members also taxable?

Surana clarified that gifts received from specified relatives are generally exempt from income tax, regardless of their value.

"Gifts received from specified relatives are fully exempt from tax irrespective of their value," he said.

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Specified relatives include spouses, parents, siblings, grandparents, children and certain other family relationships recognised under the law.

For instance, receiving ₹2 lakh from a parent would ordinarily not attract gift taxation. However, receiving the same amount from a friend could make the entire amount taxable.

What about gifts received throughout the year?

Another important distinction is that the ₹50,000 limit is not restricted to Diwali.

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Cash gifts received on birthdays, anniversaries, festivals and other occasions during the same tax year must be aggregated when determining whether the threshold has been breached.

For example, someone receiving ₹30,000 on their birthday and another ₹25,000 during Diwali from non-relatives would have aggregate gifts of ₹55,000. The entire ₹55,000 could become taxable.

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Can large cash gifts attract penalties?

Surana also highlighted a separate restriction on receiving ₹2 lakh or more in physical cash under specified circumstances.

Such transactions may attract a penalty equal to the amount received, even where the underlying gift qualifies for an income-tax exemption, subject to statutory exceptions.

He advised taxpayers to use banking channels for high-value gifts.

The key takeaway is that the ₹50,000 threshold is an annual aggregate limit, not a per-person exemption. Keeping records of gifts received throughout the year can help taxpayers determine their liability and avoid surprises when filing their income-tax returns.

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