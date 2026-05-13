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Nitin Gadkari cuts convoy size by 50%, to travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour 

Nitin Gadkari cuts convoy size by 50%, to travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour 

Nitin Gadkari informed Maharashtra Police and district authorities that he will undertake travel by bus along with accompanying officers, journalists, and security personnel

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated May 13, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari cuts convoy size by 50%, to travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour Gadkari trims convoy by half, cites PM Modi’s call to save fuel

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy by 50 per cent and travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice on fuel conservation and national energy security.

Don't Miss: Amid austerity push, PM Modi orders 50% reduction in convoy size

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    In an official letter dated May 13, 2026, Gadkari informed Maharashtra Police and district authorities that he will undertake travel by bus along with accompanying officers, journalists and security personnel during his inspection visit of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg projects on May 14 and 15.  

    “As advised by Hon’ble Prime Minister, it is essential to reduce consumption of fuel for transportation purposes in the interest of national energy security,” Gadkari wrote in the letter.  

    The minister added that travelling together by bus would also help in better traffic management and public convenience. He requested authorities to reduce the number of vehicles in the convoy to “50% of the usual deployment” during the tour and issue necessary directions for the same.  

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    Published on: May 13, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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