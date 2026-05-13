Nitin Gadkari cuts convoy size by 50%, to travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour 

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy by 50 per cent and travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice on fuel conservation and national energy security.

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In an official letter dated May 13, 2026, Gadkari informed Maharashtra Police and district authorities that he will undertake travel by bus along with accompanying officers, journalists and security personnel during his inspection visit of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg projects on May 14 and 15.

“As advised by Hon’ble Prime Minister, it is essential to reduce consumption of fuel for transportation purposes in the interest of national energy security,” Gadkari wrote in the letter.

The minister added that travelling together by bus would also help in better traffic management and public convenience. He requested authorities to reduce the number of vehicles in the convoy to “50% of the usual deployment” during the tour and issue necessary directions for the same.

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