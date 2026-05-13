Amid austerity push, PM Modi orders 50% reduction in convoy size

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for the number of vehicles in his convoy to be reduced by 50 per cent. The Special Protection Group has been given instructions in this regard and has started implementing them, according to sources aware of the matter.

Sources said the Prime Minister has also asked for the number of electric vehicles in the convoy to be increased, but without buying new vehicles. At the same time, steps are being taken to ensure that there is no compromise with the mandatory security guidelines laid down in the 'Blue Book'.

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Sources said the move is part of efforts to save fuel, with other ministries also set to take several steps in the same direction. The changes to the Prime Minister's convoy are being implemented in accordance with the required security protocol.

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Some chief ministers in BJP-ruled states have also directed cuts in their convoys. The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have issued instructions.

Union Minister C R Patil has also decided not to take an escort vehicle. The directions on convoy reduction and the push for more electric vehicles are being implemented while keeping mandatory security norms in place.

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Moreover, Union minister Ramdas Athawale was spotted travelling by a metro train in Mumbai on Tuesday. Athawale urged people to use public transport to save fuel.

The developments come after PM Modi called for measures such as encouraging work from home, limiting gold purchases, reducing foreign travel and cutting down on the usage of petroleum products, as well as kitchen essentials, amid volatility in global oil markets due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Besides this, he also suggested using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, and utilising railway services for parcel movement.