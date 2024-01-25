Nitish Kumar may share stage with PM Modi at Feb 4 rally in Bihar: Report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to break his alliance with Lalu Yadav's RJD and return to the NDA, sources told India Today on Thursday. Hours after this report, NDTV reported that Nitish may even share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his February 4 rally in Bettiah. While leaders from both parties maintain all is well with the alliance, RJD and JDU are actively considering their options.

Earlier today, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav spoke to Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary. India Today also reported that the RJD was looking at options to cobble up the support of eight MLAs from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and AIMIM to remain in power if Nitish decides to pull out of the alliance.

Amid buzz over Nitish's return to NDA, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary today reached Delhi and first met state in-charge Vinod Tavade and then Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While the BJP's state leadership has been reluctant to ally with Nitish again, the party's central leadership has reportedly made up its mind and has asked the state unit to not criticise the chief minister.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is also evaluating his options. Sources told India Today that Chirag Paswan is in touch with the BJP leadership. "I believe the next 24 hours are crucial," Chirag Paswan told reporters. Chirag Pawan has also called a meeting of LJP leaders at his residence later tonight.

Chirag said that he had discussions with the top BJP leaders on the current political situation in the state. "Whatever happens, I believe it will be for the benefit of the state," he said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that Nitish will break the alliance with RJD after January 25. Just on Wednesday, the Bihar chief minister thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Modi for announcing Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur.

Currently, the ruling alliance has 160 MLAs in the 243-member House. But if Nitish, whose party has 45 MLAs, pulls out of the alliance, the RJD will need 8 MLAs to remain in power. For such a situation, the RJD is eying four floating MLAs from Manjhi's party, one legislator from AIMIM, and another independent MLA.