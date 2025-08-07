"No comparison": Trump aide claims US imports nothing like India’s Russian crude load

The U.S. has hit India with a sweeping 25% tariff hike, citing national security concerns over New Delhi’s deepening energy ties with Russia—a move India immediately condemned as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump, the Executive Order raises total tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, effective in two phases. The initial duty takes effect August 7, with the additional levy following in 21 days. Goods already in transit or those qualifying for specific exemptions will be spared.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The White House cited India’s surging imports of Russian oil as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States. “India has intentionally taken advantage of the war in Ukraine to dramatically increase its purchases of Russian crude,” a senior U.S. administration official told ANI. “There is simply no comparison between the hundreds of billions of dollars of growing Indian imports of Russian oil, and the modest U.S. imports of Russian goods.”

The official accused India of profiting from wartime conditions, while asserting that U.S. imports from Russia are limited and strategic. “We are aggressively working to create more domestic alternatives,” the official said, calling India’s continued buying of Russian crude unnecessary given “roughly 40 major crude providers” available.

Advertisement

India’s Ministry of External Affairs slammed the move. “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people,” it said in a strongly worded statement.

The MEA warned that India “will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” adding, “It is extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”