‘No country, society safe’: PM Modi says support of terrorism by ‘some countries’ not acceptable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, said no double standards on terrorism should be acceptable. He said “some countries” openly support terrorism. While he did not name the country, it is evident that PM Modi referred to Pakistan. He also highlighted the Pahalgam attack, and thanked all friendly countries that supported India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The prime minister’s takedown of Pakistan at the summit took place in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was also attending the summit.

“I would like to say that security, peace and stability are the basis of the development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of any country, but a common challenge for the entire humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from this,” said PM Modi.

India took the initiative to fight Al-Qaeda this year, along with other terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation, he said, highlighting the role of SCO-RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure).

Advertisement

“We also proposed to increase coordination and take joint steps against radicalization. We have raised our voice against terror financing,” he said, adding that India saw the very disgusting form of terrorism in Pahalgam”. India has been bearing the brunt of ruthless terrorism for the last four decades, said PM Modi.

“I express my gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with us in this hour of grief. This attack was not only a blow to India's conscience. It was an open challenge to every country, every person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural for questions to arise: Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us?” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of strong connectivity in the region. He said with initiatives like Chabahar Port and International North-South Transport Corridor, connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia can be increased.

Advertisement

“We believe that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected in every connectivity effort,” he said. Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said that India and China should not let border issues dictate its relationship. The Doklam and the Galwan events deteriorated India and China’s relationship. However, PM Modi’s visit to China for SCO is seen as a thawing of the frozen ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

PM Modi also invited the countries in the SCO to “join India's development journey”. “This is opening up new opportunities for development in the country as well as international cooperation,” said the prime minister, stating that the Indian government is working on a range of reforms.

“SCO can become a guide to multilateralism and an inclusive world order,” said PM Modi, in a clear indication against the US’ unilateralism.