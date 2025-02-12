scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
No fare hike: Delhi Metro shuts down claims of fare revision, says no proposal under consideration

Feedback

No fare hike: Delhi Metro shuts down claims of fare revision, says no proposal under consideration

The speculation on fare hike surfaced days after the BJP returned to power in Delhi

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi Metro last revised its fares in 2017 Delhi Metro last revised its fares in 2017

Delhi Metro on Wednesday refuted claims of an impending fare hike, responding to social media buzz with a clear denial. In a statement, Delhi Metro said, "This is in reference to some social media posts claiming that Delhi Metro fares have been revised. Delhi Metro's fares can only be revised by an independent Fare Fixation Committee which is nominated by the Government. Presently there is no such proposal for the constitution of any Fare Fixation Committee."

The clarification comes after online speculation about a possible fare increase. Delhi Metro last revised its fares in 2017 based on the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee. The current fare structure ranges from a minimum of ₹10 to a maximum of ₹60. 

The speculation on fare hike surfaced days after the BJP returned to power in Delhi. 

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Namma Metro recently announced a fare hike effective from February 9. The highest fare was raised from ₹60 to ₹90. The opposition BJP slammed the move, but Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of spreading misinformation. "The BJP leaders, who are now opposing the fare hike, are once again spreading false and misleading information to blame the Karnataka government and mislead the public," he said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) clarified that the minimum fare will remain at ₹10 for journeys up to two kilometres, while trips exceeding 25 kilometres will now cost ₹90. BMRCL, a joint venture between the Union and Karnataka Governments, maintains a 50-50 partnership in managing the metro.

Published on: Feb 12, 2025, 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement