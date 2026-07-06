No flights are operating from Srinagar airport today; Here's why 

Commercial flight operations will remain suspended at Srinagar airport on Monday as airlines are still revising their schedules following the withdrawal of a proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for runway closure.

In a post on X, Srinagar Airport said, "As confirmed by the respective airlines, there are no scheduled commercial flights operating today from Srinagar Airport."

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The airport said the previously proposed NOTAM for a full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has now been withdrawn, a move that will ensure uninterrupted daytime flight operations.

However, it said airlines are still working to restore their schedules in line with the updated operational status.

"Following the recent withdrawal of the proposed NOTAM for Monday and Tuesday, airlines are in the process of revising and restoring their schedules in accordance with the updated operational status. This process may take a little time," the airport said.

According to the airport, flight operations on Mondays and Tuesdays are expected to resume once the revised schedules are finalised and published by the respective airlines.

It advised passengers to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

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"Passengers are requested to check the latest flight status directly with their airlines before proceeding to the airport and rely only on official channels for authentic updates. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the airport said.