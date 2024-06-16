No land to Adani group, Dharavi land transfer to Maharashtra govt depts: Report

The Dharavi slum redevelopment project, valued in crores, will involve the transfer of land not to the Adani group, but to various Maharashtra government departments. Adani, acting as the project developer, will only construct homes for Dharavi residents.

The news agency PTI reported that these homes will then be transferred back to the government departments for allocation to residents. Sources close to the project refute claims of land grab and clarify that parcels will be handed over solely to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) under the state's housing department, countering allegations by MP Varsha Gaikwad.

The Adani Group secured the Dharavi slum redevelopment project via open international bidding. They will construct housing and commercial units through their joint venture, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL), in collaboration with the Maharashtra government. Once built, these units will be handed over to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) of the Maharashtra government for allocation based on survey results.

Sources clarified misunderstandings about the project by explaining that according to the tender terms, the land remains allocated to DRP/SRA at government-approved rates. DRPPL is required to pay the government for development costs upon demand. Although DRPPL gains development rights, the state support agreement included in the tender specifies that the state government will assist the project by providing land to its own DRP/SRA department.

Regarding the allocation of railway land for the initial rehabilitation units in Dharavi, sources clarified that this land was allocated to DRP even before the tendering process. DRPPL has reportedly paid a significant premium of 170% over the prevailing ready reckoner rates for this allocation. Addressing concerns about residents being displaced, sources dismissed such claims as fictional and aimed at creating unnecessary anxiety. They highlighted that a government order from 2022 mandates that every tenement holder in Dharavi, regardless of eligibility, will be provided with a new home.

Under the DRP/SRA scheme, it has been insisted that no resident of Dharavi will be displaced.

Residents holding tenements existing on or before January 1, 2000, will qualify for rehabilitation within Dharavi itself. Those who came between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, will be allocated homes under PMAY outside Dharavi in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for a nominal fee of Rs 2.5 lakh or through rental housing options.

Tenements built after January 1, 2011, until the official cutoff date will receive housing under the state government's upcoming affordable rental housing policy, with the possibility of opting for a hire-purchase arrangement. The Dharavi redevelopment plan is distinct from the standard SRA scheme, ensuring that all qualifying tenement holders are offered homes of up to 300 square feet.

In the Dharavi redevelopment project, flats measuring 350 square feet will be allocated, which is 17% larger than those typically provided in other SRA schemes in Mumbai.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Tender is characterized as highly progressive in its approach toward informal settlers of Dharavi, according to sources quoted by PTI. It aims to be completely pro-people by offering free and highly concessional housing, along with exemptions on stamp duty and property tax.

The project also includes 10 years of free maintenance and allows for 10% commercial space within residential premises, ensuring sustainable revenue for housing societies. Eligible businesses will receive free business premises, and a five-year state GST rebate is offered to enhance profitability, integrate them into the formal economy, increase competitiveness, and create growth opportunities.

The Tender has set strict timelines for project completion, with penalties for any delays. Addressing allegations about the allocation of Kurla Mother Dairy land, sources clarified that the land will be transferred to DRP (Dharavi Redevelopment Project) and not to Adani or DRPPL. They emphasized that the process under the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules, 1971, was correctly followed before issuing the relevant Government Resolution (GR).

Sources have highlighted concerns about a false narrative being propagated for political gain regarding the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. They argue that such misinformation, if believed, could perpetuate poor living conditions for Dharavi residents, limiting their access to essential services. The project itself aims to revolutionize Dharavi by turning it into a modern, sustainable neighborhood while preserving its unique character and heritage. It seeks to provide improved living standards and amenities, transforming the area into a thriving urban center.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to enhance the lives of more than one million residents by focusing on their needs and well-being, according to sources quoted by PTI. The project includes various initiatives such as sustainable transportation systems and modern infrastructure utilities. It also emphasizes vocational training to empower youth and aspiring workers in Dharavi, helping them secure eco-friendly jobs and improve their earning capabilities. These efforts are designed to create a more prosperous and environmentally friendly future for the community.